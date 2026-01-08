The Ministry of Energy on power outages in Lviv: Communities had more than a year to prepare

The Cabinet of Ministers says it warned in advance and publicly about new rules on electricity for critical infrastructure

Illustrative photo of power outages in Lviv in December 2025: MYKOLA TYS/EPA

Communities have had more than a year to prepare in accordance with the new requirements for electricity supply to critical infrastructure facilities. About this, for text LIGA.net regarding the temporary power outage of some hospitals and all electric transport in Lviv, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The first thing to realize is that it is the regional military administrations that form the lists of critical infrastructure. They know the specifics of the region best. The task of the city authorities is to provide critical infrastructure with alternative power sources in case of a power outage," the agency said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that specific figures on critical infrastructure facilities and released electricity should not be publicly communicated, given the martial law and the "special attention" of Russians to energy infrastructure.

"But, in short, in recent days, the schedules of power outages in Ukraine have become more loyal to the population, which was facilitated by government decision regarding the fair distribution of electricity. This means that it has proven its efficiency and effectiveness," the agency added.

As for Lviv, the Ministry of Energy noted: "The Cabinet of Ministers has warned in advance and publicly about revising the approaches to determining the criticality of electricity supply facilities.

Changes to the relevant resolutions were introduced back in July 2024 – according to them, the list of institutions with guaranteed priority electricity supply includes critical infrastructure facilities with a connected capacity of 100 kilowatts or more.

"We emphasize that all communities knew about this decision in advance and had enough time – more than a year – to prepare. We had to install generators, ensure fuel supplies, revise backup power supply schemes, and bring facilities in line with the new requirements," the Ministry of Energy said.

They added that for a year and a half, Ukrainian power engineers "actually did the impossible" by maintaining power supply to facilities critical to the region's communities – but now the situation in the power system is "one of the most difficult during the entire period of full-scale war."