The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Russia's latest call for the "denazification" of Ukraine

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: MFA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Western partners to immediately impose new tough sanctions against Russia following another statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the need for "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine. This was reported by the MFA.

According to the diplomatic service, Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia is rejecting peace efforts and resorting to ultimatums reminiscent of 2022.

"Real 'denazification' should start in Moscow, given its attitude towards other ethnic groups – Azerbaijanis and other peoples of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and others," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on partners to increase pressure on Moscow.

"We urge our partners to immediately impose new, tough sanctions against these Russian 'denazifiers' to bring them back to reality," Tykhyi said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that the conditions for a peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war would be "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the lifting of lawsuits and sanctions against Russia, and the return of its frozen assets."

Lavrov also proposed that Hungary join forces to protect the population from alleged forced Ukrainianization.