The Netherlands will allocate additional 700 million euros to Ukraine

The interim government of the Netherlands is allocating an additional €700 million to Ukraine for 2026. This became possible because other ministries will not be able to spend it by the end of this year. About reported Nu.nl.

€500 million of this amount will be found in the budget of the Ministry of Defense, and another €200 million in the budget of foreign affairs. It is not specified what these funds are to be spent on.

The publication added that the Netherlands annually allocates about €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine. But this year, €2 billion has already been spent from the budget for next year, and in 2026 "it will be difficult to find more money in the budget." That is why the Green Left-Party of Labor alliance has proposed to replenish the budget for 2026.

At the end of November, acting Prime Minister Dick Schuf said he did not support the allocation of additional funds to Ukraine. He emphasized that other countries should be the first to increase their participation, and he was ready to discuss additional support from the Netherlands in the framework of the Spring Budget Memorandum.

This position drew criticism in parliament, where the government was accused of "accounting thinking." Schuf called this wording "completely inappropriate", referring to the significant amount of aid to Ukraine. Under pressure from the majority, he agreed to consider options for implementing the aid offer.