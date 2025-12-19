The new head of the Servant of the People denies his conflict with Yermak

Kornienko comments on rumors of a possible conflict with the former head of the OP

The head of the presidential party is re-elected Servant of the people Oleksandr Kornienko denied that he first resigned from this position due to a conflict with the then head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. The politician, who also holds the position of first deputy speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, said this in a blitz interview LIGA.net.

The journalist noted that there were rumors that in 2021 Kornienko lost his position as head of the SN party due to a conflict with Yermak. She asked the politician about the connection between his return to office and the dismissal of former head of the OP.

"I cannot comment on the communication of [MP] Mariana Volodymyrivna [Bezuhla], let her communicate it herself. I have a completely different perception of this situation. I do not have and have not had any open conflicts within the team, especially with Andriy Yermak, neither then nor now," he replied.

According to Korniyenko, he left the party on his own initiative to focus on parliamentary reform and his work as first deputy speaker.

"Unfortunately, the war did not allow us to do much, but I think we still managed to do a lot in this area. I was also actively involved in parliamentary diplomacy, preparing meetings, and working in the presidium," the politician added.

According to Kornienko, without his leadership, the party "did not disappear, it existed normally and showed good results."

The journalist also asked Kornienko whether his appointment had been approved by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and whether they met before or during the election of the politician as head of the party.

"Zelenskyy is the political leader of the SN. Of course, any urgent decisions, especially of a high level, are not just agreed with him – he is always one of the initiators," said the First Vice Speaker of the Rada.