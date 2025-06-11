The Polish Sejm expressed confidence in the Tusk government

Donald Tusk (Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/ EPA)

The Polish Parliament has held a vote of confidence in the government of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk . The majority of deputies voted "in favor" of continuing the government's work. This is reported by RMF24.

243 Polish deputies voted in favor of the vote of confidence in Tusk's government, 210 voted against, and none abstained during the vote.

The vote took place in the afternoon after Tusk's speech to the Sejm and his answers to questions from deputies.

According to the regulations, the Polish Prime Minister may at any time address the Sejm with a request to express a vote of confidence in the Council of Ministers. This requires a simple majority of votes in the presence of at least half of the legally established number of deputies. Lack of support means that the Prime Minister must resign.

The Seimas has 460 members of parliament, and for a vote of confidence to be valid, at least 230 of them must be present. The government coalition has 242 votes in the Seimas.

This is not the first time Tusk has resorted to this instrument – he submitted similar requests in 2012 and 2014.