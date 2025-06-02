Tusk to address the Sejm regarding the vote of confidence in the government

Polish Prime Minister Says He's Ready to Cooperate with New President "Where Possible"

Donald Tusk (Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a special speech after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, in which the opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won. In order to confirm the unity of the parliamentary coalition, he intends to address the Sejm regarding a vote of confidence in the government. This is reported by RMF FM.

During his speech, Tusk congratulated Navrotsky on his victory.

"No matter how we evaluate the winning candidate, we must recognize his victory and congratulate his voters. Which is what I am doing," Tusk said.

He noted that he is ready to cooperate with the new president.

"In accordance with the constitution and our own conscience, we will cooperate with the new president where necessary and possible," he said.

The Prime Minister announced that he would soon address the Sejm with a request to express a vote of confidence in the government, which would be a "test of coalition unity" after the elections.

"I want everyone to see, including our adversaries, both at home and abroad, that we are prepared for this situation, that we understand the seriousness of the moment, but that we have no intention of taking a single step back," he said.

According to the Polish Constitution, the Prime Minister may request the Sejm to express a vote of confidence in the Council of Ministers at any time during his or her term of office. The vote of confidence is expressed by a majority vote in the presence of at least half of the number of deputies established by law.

If the Sejm does not support the motion for a vote of confidence, the Prime Minister is obliged to submit a resignation to the President.