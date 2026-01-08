The President has changed the heads of regional administrations in five regions: whom he appointed

Zelensky's decrees on new appointments published on the website of the President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address on January 8 reportedthe President signed decrees on the new heads of the regional military administrations of Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. A candidate for the post of head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration was also approved.

Zelensky dismissed Vitaliy Dyakivnych from his position as head of the Myrhorod District State Administration in Poltava Oblast, as he submitted a corresponding application. Instead appointed he was appointed head of the Poltava Regional Military District.

Ruslan Zaparaniuk was dismissed from the position of the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military District Administration. And in his place appointed Ruslan Osypenko.

Vladislav Gaivanenko was detached from temporarily acting as the head of the Dnipro DEC. The head of the appointed Oleksandr Hanzha.

Natalia Zabolotna headed by Vinnytsia OVA. And Vyacheslav Nehoda was dismissed from the position of the head of the Ternopil Regional Military District Administration. The document appointing his replacement has not been published on the website of the Presidential Office.