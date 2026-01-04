Zelenskyy held interviews with potential heads of regional military administrations for five regions
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of regional administrations in five regions. He said this reported January 4.
He called the talks thorough and thanked everyone who is ready "to take responsibility for the situation in the region and serve the state and the people." He also expressed gratitude to the leaders who previously headed the administrations.
"Appointments will be made in the near future in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions," the president said.
He promised to reveal the names of the new heads of the regional military administrations after the formal procedures for preparing the appointments are completed. The key task is to strengthen local self-government, the resilience of communities, and the ability of regions to protect lives and help communities in need.
- January 2, Zelenskyy and Klymenko discussed issues of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The President instructed the minister to present candidates to replace Serhiy Deyneko. And on January 4, his was appointed advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- On the same day, Zelenskyy proposed Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, was offered the position of head of the President's Office, and he agreed.
- Instead of Budanov, military intelligence will manage Oleh Ivashchenko is the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. On the same day, the president signed decrees about their official appointment.
- January 4, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine and appointed an interim manager.
