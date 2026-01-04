Zelenskyy held interviews with potential heads of regional military administrations for five regions

The President did not disclose the names of the future new heads of the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi Regional Military Administrations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of regional administrations in five regions. He said this reported January 4.

He called the talks thorough and thanked everyone who is ready "to take responsibility for the situation in the region and serve the state and the people." He also expressed gratitude to the leaders who previously headed the administrations.

"Appointments will be made in the near future in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions," the president said.

He promised to reveal the names of the new heads of the regional military administrations after the formal procedures for preparing the appointments are completed. The key task is to strengthen local self-government, the resilience of communities, and the ability of regions to protect lives and help communities in need.