The President: These are the most active diplomatic days. Much can be resolved before the New Year

The President said that active diplomatic work was underway at the end of the year

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that certain changes may occur by the end of 2025, as active diplomatic work is underway. He said that saidwhile in the United States before meeting with the American president Donald Trump.

"This is one of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and a lot can be resolved before the New Year, and we are doing everything for this, but whether there will be decisions depends on the partners," he said.

The president did not disclose any details. Instead, he said that over the past week, Russia launched more than 2,100 attack drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The primary targets of the attacks were energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy noted that repair crews and emergency services are working 24/7. And so should sanctions against Russia and other forms of political pressure.