The President: These are the most active diplomatic days. Much can be resolved before the New Year
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that certain changes may occur by the end of 2025, as active diplomatic work is underway. He said that saidwhile in the United States before meeting with the American president Donald Trump.
"This is one of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and a lot can be resolved before the New Year, and we are doing everything for this, but whether there will be decisions depends on the partners," he said.
The president did not disclose any details. Instead, he said that over the past week, Russia launched more than 2,100 attack drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The primary targets of the attacks were energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy noted that repair crews and emergency services are working 24/7. And so should sanctions against Russia and other forms of political pressure.
- On the evening of December 27, President Zelensky said, what he intends to talk about with Trump in Florida. The main topics were $100 billion in aid from the European Commission and security guarantees.
- Before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Trump said that the fate of any peace plan depends solely on his decision.
- On the evening of December 27, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Florida. Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting postponed two hours earlier.
