Petteri Orpo expressed hope that Ukraine and the United States will be able to find a solution to the supply of long-range missiles

Petteri Orpo (Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/EPA)

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo believes that Ukraine should be equipped to meet or exceed Russia's capabilities, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responds only to force. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Politico.

Orpo said that US President Donald Trump should allow Ukraine to use US long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to hit targets deep inside Russia.

He warned that Russia poses a "constant threat" to European security and called on the US president to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself and bring Putin to the negotiating table.

Orpo's comments came after Trump announced sweeping sanctions against Russian state-owned oil companies, the most important step he has taken as president to pressure the Russian dictator over the war.

"I really hope that they [Ukrainians] can get the capabilities they need to [counter]strike Russia and defend themselves," Orpo said when asked about supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks.

He expressed hope that Ukraine and the United States will be able to find a solution.