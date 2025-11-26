The Romanian president called the drone strikes in the country an accident: It happens all over the EU

Dan called the disinformation campaigns conducted in the country hostile actions on the part of the Russian Federation

Nicusor Dan (Photo: facebook.com/NicusorDan.ro)

President of Romania Nikushor Dan called the drone's flight in Romanian airspace an "accident". At the same time, he did not rule out the manifestation of Russian propaganda in the country, transmits Digi 24

"All these drones that come to our territory from time to time are accidental. Where we can say with certainty that it is Russia's hostile actions, it is a campaign of disinformation and manipulation that has been going on for 10 years. That's for sure," he said.

When asked whether the country's leadership was concerned about the fact that the drone had been circling Romania's skies for three hours and could not be shot down, Dan replied that similar "accidental" incidents have recently occurred in various European countries.

"This has happened at various airports in Europe. So there are technical problems. I discussed this issue with the Minister and the Chief of the General Staff, and in general, the explanations I have seen publicly are true," the Romanian president said.