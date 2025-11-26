The Romanian president called the drone strikes in the country an accident: It happens all over the EU
President of Romania Nikushor Dan called the drone's flight in Romanian airspace an "accident". At the same time, he did not rule out the manifestation of Russian propaganda in the country, transmits Digi 24
"All these drones that come to our territory from time to time are accidental. Where we can say with certainty that it is Russia's hostile actions, it is a campaign of disinformation and manipulation that has been going on for 10 years. That's for sure," he said.
When asked whether the country's leadership was concerned about the fact that the drone had been circling Romania's skies for three hours and could not be shot down, Dan replied that similar "accidental" incidents have recently occurred in various European countries.
"This has happened at various airports in Europe. So there are technical problems. I discussed this issue with the Minister and the Chief of the General Staff, and in general, the explanations I have seen publicly are true," the Romanian president said.
- november 25 in Romania a Russian drone was found – it crashed in the yard of a local resident in Vaslui. The Defense Minister explained why four fighter jets accompanied the drone but failed to shoot it down.
- On the same day, a Russian drone fell on the roof of a house in Moldova. A total of six UAVs were spotted in the country's skies.
