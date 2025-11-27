The Russian army has two more destroyed aircraft

The General Staff has updated Russian losses: two aircraft have been added. Probably, these are the destroyed aircraft in Taganrog

Photo: Telegram / robert_magyar

As of November 27, the statistics of Russian losses were updated with two more aircraft. Updated data published General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the traditional morning report indicates that the Russians have lost a total of 430 aircraft (+2) since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The General Staff does not specify which aircraft are in question, but after reports of probable damage on November 25, an experimental Russian A-60 at the Taganrog aircraft repair plant was destroyed, and Russian aviation casualty statistics have not been updated. The affected enterprise also repairs and modernizes A-50 dual-role combat aircraft and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar) later wrote about additional exploration and "expensive parking" in Taganrog – A-60 and Il-76 were hit.

"And the hangar will probably have a bonus that will remain behind the scenes," the message said.

Photo: Telegram / robert_magyar