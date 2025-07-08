The spokesman of the Land Forces on strikes on the TCC: Russia's strategic goal is to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine

The work of the TCC is the only effective way to man the Defense Forces today, said Vitaliy Sarantsev

The strategic goal of the Russians is to disrupt the mobilization process in Ukraine. This was reported by Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a commentary to LIGA.net for analysis of Russian strikes on the buildings of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers.

"Their goal is clear. That is, it is their strategic goal. The strategic goal is to disrupt the mobilization processes in Ukraine," Sarantsev said.

According to him, the Russians understand that the work of the TCC and JV is the only effective way to man the Defense Forces today. The occupiers understand this, so they are trying to stop this process in various ways or to obstruct it.

Sarantsev emphasized that the occupiers seek to achieve this goal in three ways: by spreading fakes and manipulations about mobilization, by spreading discriminatory materials about the military of the TCC and the military-political leadership; terrorist attacks against TCC employees; and thirdly, by drone strikes on TCC buildings.

"That is, they [the Russians] present it as support from the Ukrainian population. Of course, it also targets the part of Ukrainian citizens who are critical of the mobilization processes... They are trying to attract them to their side. We see all three main directions of opposition to mobilization to the Ukrainian Defense Forces," emphasized Sarantsev.