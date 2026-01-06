The suburbs of Zaporizhzhia are not "gray", but there have already been battles: Russians entered along the "bottom" of the reservoir

The occupiers have already attempted to enter the village of Malokaterinivka near Zaporizhzhia. In the future, they will continue these attempts to reach the outskirts of the regional center

Russia has already made isolated attempts to enter the village of Malokaterinivka in the Kushuhum community of Zaporizhzhia region, which is actually a suburb of Zaporizhzhia. .

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces,

Commenting on the situation in Malokaterinivka, which, according to the DeepState map, is already in the "gray zone," he emphasized that in general "there is still some distance to the enemy." In particular, on January 4, fighting took place in Plavni, and clashes continue in Prymorske.

"For the most part, there are summer cottages there and there is no large capital development... The enemy infiltration groups are trying to enter and advance as far as possible, taking advantage of the fact that the Kakhovka reservoir is no longer there and it is possible to move "along the bottom," he said .

Some such groups, he said, have already tried to get "to the bottom" of the former reservoir, cross the Konka River and enter Malokaterinivka from the east.

"There were even a couple of clashes there. Because we are conducting reconnaissance and search and strike operations, destroying such groups," he said .

Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman emphasizes that a large number of Russian drones are constantly in the sky over Malokaterinivka, and their number is growing every day.

"This is already a frontline settlement. The enemy is trying to take full control of Prymorske, to use it as a place where assault groups are concentrated and move on to Stepnohirsk. The situation there is quite complicated," he said .

Voloshyn added that the enemy will try – and such attempts have already been recorded – to cross the Conka and enter Malokaterinivka, because the main task of the Russians is to get as close as possible to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

Map: DeepState