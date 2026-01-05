Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army have virtually the same situation in Gulyaypol: there are both Russian and Ukrainian positions and assault groups in the city

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhia region, is currently very difficult, but there are still Ukrainian positions and assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throughout the city. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon at.

"We had a sad record, because 65 attacks [per day] in the Gulyaypol direction is quite a lot. 25 of these attacks took place in Gulyaypol. 20 were in the northern suburbs, in the village of Varvarovka. A few more were near the village of Zaliznychne," he emphasized .

Voloshyn noted that the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in Gulyaypol, to drive out the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which also hold positions there - almost all over the city. Ukrainian assault groups are also working almost all over the city, destroying enemy stormtroopers.

"The enemy, roughly speaking, has the same situation. His assault groups are also penetrating the depths of our defense. This is not a classic picture of war, when there are some positions and others. Hulyaypole is a large gray area, for which small arms and street battles are taking place," he explained .

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman, during the battle for Huliaypole, the Russians changed two groups of their troops from several brigades.

Over the past month, the occupiers have lost about 10,000 troops on the southern front, about 70% of them in the area of Huliaipol.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, over the past two to three days, Russians have received an additional 1,600 rounds of ammunition of various calibers to support the fighting in Gulyaypol.

Gulyaypole on the DeepState map

Gulyaypole relative to Zaporizhzhia on the map of DeepState