The territorial defense forces are being reinforced with volunteers

Only Ukrainians who are not subject to mobilization can join the new formations. Sky defense can be combined with a main job

Illustrative photo: Anatoliy Shkinev, 108th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense Forces

During the first month of the experimental project to involve volunteers who, for various reasons, are not registered with the military, in air defense, about 300 candidates contacted the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by... LIGA.netthe Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in response to a request.

"The hotline of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received about 300 information requests from citizens regarding the possibility of joining air defense groups," the military reported.

There were no women among those who applied. The vast majority of applicants are men over 60 years old or former servicemen who have been discharged from military service and removed from military registration.

Volunteers can combine service in the territorial defense forces with their regular jobs.

"The current regulatory framework does not provide for the dismissal of citizens who have signed a volunteer contract with the Territorial Defense Forces from their main place of employment," the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained.

At the same time, the law on social and legal protection of servicemen and their family members applies to participants in the pilot project – it implies / entails / presupposes a number of benefits, the status of a combatant, payments to the family in case of death, etc.

Experimental project They began implementing it on June 11 to strengthen civil defense "by trained and motivated citizens in conditions of increasing enemy activity."

Ukrainian citizens over 18 years of age who live in the territory of the community where a volunteer formation (DFTG) operates, have passed medical, professional and psychological screening, and are not subject to mobilization are eligible to join the project.

To join air defense groups, a volunteer must first become a member of the Territorial Defense Forces. A volunteer's contract with the Territorial Defense Forces is concluded for a period of three years.