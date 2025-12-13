"The treasury is empty". Babiš says Czech Republic will no longer finance Ukraine

Andriy Babish (Photo: EPA)

The new prime minister of the Czech Republic Andriy Babish said he was not ready to finance Ukraine at the expense of his own citizens. He made the statement on the social network Х announcing the start of his full-fledged work as head of the government.

"The European Commission should find other ways to finance Ukraine. Our treasury is empty, and every krona we have is needed for our citizens," he wrote.

According to him, he has already reached a corresponding agreement with the Prime Minister of Belgium.

He also said that during his trip to Brussels, he lobbied for the return of opportunities for the Czech Republic to use loans from the SAFE program.

"The Fiala government provided only €2 billion, while Poland received €43 billion and Hungary more than €16 billion," Babiš said.

on October 4, it became known that in the parliamentary elections the populist ANO party won in the Czech Republic.

Current Czech Prime Minister Fiala admitted his defeat and congratulated Babish.

In July, the ANO leader promised that in case of victory will cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. Fiala said at the time that this would be a big mistake.

In September, Babish repeated his promise on the abolition of the Czech initiative.

In early November, then-candidate for the post of Czech Foreign Minister Filip Turek said that the Czech Republic could cease its assistance to Ukraine after the formation of the new government.