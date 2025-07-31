The United States, Britain and 12 other countries declare a state threat from Iran

The governments of the countries called on the Tehran authorities to stop killing and kidnapping people on their territory

Iranian intelligence services (Illustrative photo: IRNA)

The United Kingdom, the United States, France, and 11 other allied countries have condemned the surge in killings, kidnappings, and harassment by Iranian intelligence services in Europe and North America. This is stated in the joint statement of the countries on the state threat from Iran.

"We stand united in our opposition to the Iranian intelligence services' attempts to kill, kidnap and persecute people in Europe and North America, in clear violation of our sovereignty," the statement reads.

According to the countries, these services are increasingly collaborating with international criminal organizations to persecute journalists, dissidents, citizens of Jewish origin, and current and former officials in Europe and North America. This is unacceptable .

Countries consider such attacks, regardless of their goals, as a violation of sovereignty.

"We are committed to working together to prevent such actions and call on the Iranian authorities to immediately put an end to such illegal activities on our territory," the statement reads.

The governments of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have also signed the agreement.

As reported by Reuters, in 2024, Britain claimed to have stopped more than 20 plots to kidnap or kill people linked to Iran since 2022. And in March 2025, the country announced that it would require Iran to register all political influence activities, citing the increasingly aggressive behavior of the country's intelligence services.