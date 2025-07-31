Iran demands compensation from the US for the strikes on nuclear facilities

The country also insists on guarantees that the attack will not happen again

Abbas Araki (Photo: TATYANA MAKEYEVA /EPA)

The United States must agree to compensate Tehran for losses incurred during the so-called 12-year war in order to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. This was stated... stated / said / announced Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi in an interview with the Financial Times.

The minister said that his country would not agree to return to "business as usual" without additional conditions.

"The US must compensate for the damage caused," he said.

Arakchi also stated that Iran is demanding explanations and security guarantees.

"They must explain why they attacked us in the middle of negotiations, and they must convince us that they will not repeat this," he added.

The diplomat believes that the possibility of reaching an agreement between Iran and the United States is still not ruled out.

"The path to negotiations is narrow, but not impossible. I need to convince my leadership that if we go to negotiations, the other side will approach it with a genuine determination to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," he said.

The minister is convinced that there is no military solution to the nuclear issue.

"My message is not that complicated. Recent aggression has proven that there is no military solution to Iran's nuclear program, but a solution can be found through negotiations," Araqchi said.