Israeli Foreign Minister at meeting with Zelensky calls for recognizing IRGC as terrorists

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gideon Saar (Photo: X-account of the Israeli Foreign Minister)

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be recognized as a terrorist organization. Saar reported this to in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Israeli Foreign Minister wrote that he met with Zelensky on July 23.

"It was a good and friendly meeting. I expressed my gratitude to the people of Ukraine, who have been facing a difficult war for three and a half years," Saar wrote.

According to him, the parties discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East with a focus on Iran.

"I asked the president to help the Ukrainian parliament recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization," the minister wrote.

He also emphasized the need to launch the SnapBack mechanism (the procedure for automatic renewal of sanctions) against Iran by Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Saar handed Zelenskyy a Dina Project report on the crimes of rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. Before the meeting, the Israeli Foreign Minister visited Babyn Yar. He thanked Zelenskyy for his efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

Subsequently, Zelensky told about his meeting with Israel's chief of diplomacy. They discussed cooperation in the economic and security spheres, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and joint weapons production.

The President thanked Israel for the decision to provide assistance in the field of water supply systems in the southern regions and expressed hope for support for humanitarian demining of contaminated territories.

REFERENCES. The IRGC is a military organization in Iran that has a significant influence on the political and economic life of the country. It is often referred to as a parallel army. The IRGC also influences Iran's foreign policy and supports various paramilitary groups in the region. The IRGC has its own ground forces, air force, navy, and special forces, the Quds Force. The latter are responsible for extraterritorial operations and support of non-state actors in different countries. The United States has recognized the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.