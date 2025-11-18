The US State Department approves the sale of Patriot modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million

The Government of Ukraine has requested the purchase of goods and services related to the technical support of the US-made system

Patriot (Illustrative photo: Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA)

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of Patriot air defense system support equipment to Ukraine worth more than $100 million. This was reported by The Pentagon's Security and Defense Cooperation Agency.

The document says that the agency provided the necessary certification by informing Congress.

The Government of Ukraine has requested the purchase of goods and services related to the support of the Patriot system.

This includes upgrades of M901 launchers to M903 configuration, classified and unclassified authorized load lists and approved inventory lists for ground support equipment, support equipment, spare parts, support, training, and other related logistics and program support elements.

The estimated total cost is $105 million.

"This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the document says .

The main contractors will be RTX Corporation, based in Arlington, Virginia, and Lockheed Martin, based in Maryland.

On November 2, Zelenskyy announced that the Patriot component of Ukraine's air defense system would be strengthened thanks to new assistance from Germany.

On November 9, the president said that Ukraine wants to order 27 Patriot systems from the US.