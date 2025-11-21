The White House reacts to Trump's words calling the journalist a "pig"

The White House called the US president "outspoken and honest" – that's why he was re-elected for a second term

The White House commented an incident in which the US President Donald Trump called the Bloomberg reporter a "pig." Administration spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the head of state often responds directly to the "spread of fake news."

"The President is very open and honest with everyone in this room. You all saw it for yourselves. You've all experienced it for yourselves. And I think that's one of the many reasons why the American people re-elected this president," she said.

Leavitt added that Trump gets irritated when "fake news" is spread about him and his administration. She emphasized that journalists visit the Oval Office almost every day and ask questions of the head of state.

"So I think everyone in this room should appreciate the candor and the openness that you get from President Trump almost every day," the spokeswoman added.

The incident took place on November 18, when the US leader was returning to Washington. The reporter asked Trump why he didn't want to release the rest of the Epstein files, "if there's nothing compromising in them." Then the US president pointed his finger at her and said: "Hush, hush, little piggy."

REFERENCE Jeffrey Epstein is an American financier, philanthropist, and sex offender. In 2019, he was charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Florida and New York. According to court documents, at least 40 underage girls were brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual contact.



