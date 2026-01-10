"There are results". Interim SSU head reports to Zelenskyy on combat operations
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
The Security Service of Ukraine conducted new military operations, wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having heard the report of the acting head of the special service Yevheniy Khmara.
"It is important that our SSU combat operations are implemented in the way Ukraine needs. Yevhen reported on the details of the operations that took place recently. Today it is too early to talk about them publicly, but we have the results we expected," the Head of State said.
Zelenskyy added that new SSU operations have also been approved, without giving any other details.
Among other things, the president noted that the special service continues to counteract "all forms of sabotage against Ukraine" and manifestations of collaboration with Russia.
- On January 5, lieutenant general Malyuk resigned as head of the SSU. Instead, president appointed Khmara, head of the SSU Alpha Special Operations Center, acting head of the special service.
- Zelenskyy said that after resignation Malyuk will continue to work at the SSU on asymmetric operations against Russia. LIGA.net's interlocutor noted that the effectiveness of the Khmara, in particular, will depend on from his relationship with Malyuk.
- On January 9, president submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a document on Malyuk's dismissal.
Comments (0)