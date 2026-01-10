"There are results". Interim SSU head reports to Zelenskyy on combat operations

Khmara informed the head of state of the details of recent operations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yevheniy Khmara (Photo: presidential Office)

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted new military operations, wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having heard the report of the acting head of the special service Yevheniy Khmara.

"It is important that our SSU combat operations are implemented in the way Ukraine needs. Yevhen reported on the details of the operations that took place recently. Today it is too early to talk about them publicly, but we have the results we expected," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy added that new SSU operations have also been approved, without giving any other details.

Among other things, the president noted that the special service continues to counteract "all forms of sabotage against Ukraine" and manifestations of collaboration with Russia.