The effectiveness of the new head of the SSU will depend on his relationship with Malyuk – source
The effectiveness of the interim head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevheniy Khmara, will depend, in particular, on his relationship with the former head of the special service Vasyl Malyuk. About for text LIGA.net said an interlocutor involved in the department.
Another interlocutor, one of the SSU officers, noted LIGA.net that although there is a general positive attitude towards Khmara, the effectiveness of his work as acting director will largely depend on the management decisions he makes.
At the same time, the source, who is involved in the special service, added LIGA.net that Khmara's effectiveness will also depend on how his relationship with Malyuk develops, if the latter does indeed remain with the SSU.
It is unlikely that after so many years of effective leadership of the department, the lieutenant general will agree to serve in someone else's subordination, this interviewee suggested.
Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that after his resignation, Malyuk would continue to work in the Security Service asymmetric operations against the Russian Federation.
- Also on the evening of January 5, after the resignation of the head of the SSU, the president made a number of personnel decisions in the special service. In particular, Zelenskyy promoted major general Poklad to first deputy head of the SSU.
- Two interlocutors LIGA.net said that the reason for Malyuk's resignation was the corruption case at Energoatom (Mindichgate) became public.
- MP Chernev said that the resignation of Malyuk does not mean weakening of the special services, his colleague Bobrovska called the arrival of a younger generation of officers to the leadership of the special service a chance for change.
