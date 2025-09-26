Nawrocki's office said that he would not sign any other law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki signed a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Zbigniew Bogucki, reports Polish Press Agency.

"This is the last law that president Nawrocki is signing that will deal with this form of assistance to Ukrainian citizens," the official said.

Bogucki said that Nawrocki would not sign any other law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens, and that Ukrainians, including those who found themselves in Poland due to Russia's full-scale war, would have to move to "normal conditions" of legalization.

The provisions of the law signed by the Polish president, in particular, link the payment under the Family+ program (800+) to the fact that one of the child's parents must be employed in Poland.

REFERENCE. The Polish program "800+" provides for the payment of 800 zlotys (a little more than 9000 UAH) per month for children under the age of 18 and older, if they are still studying. The Polish program "800+" provides for the payment of 800 zlotys (a little more than 9000 UAH) per month for children under the age of 18 and older, if they are still studying.

The head of Nawrocki's office also said that on September 29, two bills will be submitted to the Sejm, the first of which concerns "the extension of the period after which foreigners, including Ukrainian citizens, will be able to apply for Polish citizenship, which is an absolute exception." citation an official of Polish Radio.

The second bill would amend the Criminal Code and the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance in order to "prosecute anyone who tries or wants to spread Bandera's ideology in the territory of the Republic of Poland, or who wants to perpetuate the lies about Volyn," Bogucki added.

The current president of Poland before coming to power also speculated on the topic of the Volyn tragedy. Before being elected president, the politician headed the Polish Institute of National Remembrance.

