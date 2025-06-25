This year, Denmark will allocate EUR 1.26 billion for Ukrainian production of long-range drones

The President said that Denmark will be the first country with which we will launch joint production of long-range UAVs and missiles outside Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen (Photo: OP)

This year, Denmark is investing more than €1 billion in the Ukrainian production of long-range drones. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague. The leaders discussed the development of arms co-production, Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union, and further support for the Ukrainian military.

They paid special attention to deepening defense cooperation and arms production. They also discussed the development of the Danish model, which has proven its effectiveness. This year, Denmark will allocate 1.26 billion euros for the Ukrainian production of long-range drones.

"Denmark will also become the first country with which we will launch joint production of long-range drones and missiles outside of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said .

The leaders exchanged views on plans for the Danish presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on July 1. The main focus is on the rapid advancement on the European integration track and the opening of all negotiation clusters. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine was ready for this and counted on Danish leadership, support and good results.

Frederiksen assured of continued support for Ukraine and emphasized that it is important to coordinate joint actions to achieve maximum results during the Danish presidency of the EU Council.

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Denmark was the first country in the world to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers. In particular, in September 2024, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom announced that Denmark had ordered 18 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July – and in early autumn, Ukrainian troops received the systems.

In total, in 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received weapons worth 538 million euros.

On June 24, 2025, it was reported that Denmark has already allocated $77.8 million to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory.