Three European countries have initiated the reinstatement of UN sanctions against Iran

Europeans are still hoping for a diplomatic solution to the issue

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The UK, France, and Germany have initiated the process of reinstating UN sanctions against Iran over its controversial nuclear program. This was announced... reportsReuters.

The process will take 30 days before sanctions are reinstated, which will affect the country's financial, banking, hydrocarbon, and defense sectors.

Despite the mechanism that has been initiated, European leaders have stated that they remain committed to a diplomatic solution.

"We are committed to using all available diplomatic tools to ensure that Iran never develops nuclear weapons," the countries addressed the UN Security Council in a letter seen by Reuters.

Britain, France, and Germany hope that Iran will take steps by the end of September to allay concerns about its nuclear program. If so, they will postpone the reinstatement of sanctions.

Iran has stated that it will not yield to European pressure.

"This move is an act against diplomacy, not an opportunity for it. Iran will not yield to pressure," an unnamed Iranian official told Reuters.