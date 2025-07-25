Iran's nuclear talks with European countries take place in Turkey

The meeting comes amid warnings that Britain, France and Germany may impose sanctions on Tehran

The place of negotiations (Photo: Tolga Bozoglu/EPA)

On Friday, July 25, Iran is holding talks in Istanbul with representatives of Germany, France and the United Kingdom on its nuclear program. This was reported by the media France 24.

The meeting takes place amid warnings that three European countries may impose sanctions on Tehran under the 2015 agreement. The talks are taking place at the Iranian consulate in Turkey.

The meeting in Istanbul was the first since Israel's attack on Iran in mid-June, which triggered a 12-day war and targeted key nuclear and military facilities.

The strikes disrupted nuclear talks between the United States and Iran that began in April. Since then, European powers have threatened to reimpose United Nations sanctions against Iran by the end of August in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which is not actually in force.

The unnamed source told France 24 that the Europeans are preparing to launch the mechanism "in the absence of a negotiated solution" and called on Iran to make "clear gestures" on uranium enrichment and resume cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

On the eve of the talks on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said that the meeting would be "a test of realism for the Europeans and a valuable opportunity to correct their views on the Iranian nuclear issue".

On July 3, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran still sees a chance for peace talks with Trump after the US attack on nuclear facilities.

On July 14, Reuters reported that Iran may be subject to repeated sanctions over its nuclear program. However, Tehran sees no reason for this and promises to respond.

On July 16, Axios reported that the US and Europe gave Iran until August to conclude a deal, otherwise UN sanctions will be imposed.