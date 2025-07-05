Three opposition mayors have been detained in Turkey – suspected of corruption
Turkish police have detained three opposition mayors and other officials as part of a corruption investigation, Bloomberg reports, citing Turkish state media Anadolu.
Republiican People's Party (CHP) representatives Zeydan Karalar, Muhittin Böcek, and Abdurrahman Tutdere – the mayors of Adana, Antalya, and Adıyaman respectively – were taken into custody on Saturday, July 5th. The searches of the officials are a continuation of previous investigations into possible bribery in the administrations headed by the opposition party.
Antalya and Adana are among the 10 largest cities in Turkey in terms of population.
The campaign against the opposition began in March with the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu , the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on charges of "corruption and aiding a terrorist group." The detention of the politician sparked mass protests and shook financial markets.
Since then, the persecution has expanded to include other opposition officials, as well as journalists, YouTube bloggers, business associations, and other dissenters.
Opposition lawmakers say the cases are politically motivated. Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) says the judicial system operates independently.
"The CHP is considering street protests instead of contributing to the country's politics. Wait and be patient for an independent justice system," the Turkish president said on Friday.
On Saturday morning, following the arrests, the head of the opposition party, Özgür Özel, convened a meeting of the party leadership.
Mass arrests threaten to undo the Republican People's Party's historic victory over Erdoğan's political force in the 2024 local elections, when the opposition gained control of almost all major cities, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and Izmir, Bloomberg notes.
- During the March protests, the European Commission urged Turkey to "uphold democratic values" amid the country's authorities' increased repression against the opposition and free media.