Three opposition mayors have been detained in Turkey – suspected of corruption

The opposition calls the campaign against them politically motivated

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: ANGELO CARCONI / EPA)

Turkish police have detained three opposition mayors and other officials as part of a corruption investigation, Bloomberg reports, citing Turkish state media Anadolu.

Republiican People's Party (CHP) representatives Zeydan Karalar, Muhittin Böcek, and Abdurrahman Tutdere – the mayors of Adana, Antalya, and Adıyaman respectively – were taken into custody on Saturday, July 5th. The searches of the officials are a continuation of previous investigations into possible bribery in the administrations headed by the opposition party.

Antalya and Adana are among the 10 largest cities in Turkey in terms of population.