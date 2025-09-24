Tokayev: Kazakhstan is not an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia and does not see itself as such

Kazakhstan is ready to provide "good services" as a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels, the country's president said

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev (Photo: Igor Kovalenko/EPA)

Kazakhstan does not see itself as a mediator in the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, but is ready to facilitate negotiations if necessary. This was announced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a commentary to the media Tengrinews.

He was asked whether Kazakhstan is ready to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Astana and whether such negotiations are underway.

"Kazakhstan is not a mediator in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and does not see itself as such. In my opinion, both sides can engage in a dialogue on all controversial issues on a bilateral basis and at different levels. I have always believed and publicly said that the "Ukrainian crisis" is very complex and cannot be simplified," Tokayev said.

He added that with the continuation of hostilities, many issues are layered: territorial, historical, national, linguistic and political.

"Yes, the territorial issue is now the most important and difficult, but its practical solution at the negotiating table is not yet visible because of the accompanying discussions on historical topics (Kievan Rus, "territorial gifts", Ukrainian statehood, etc.), and there is a scattering of different opinions, including extraordinary and even exotic ones," the President of Kazakhstan continued.

In his opinion, the negotiations need to continue. Tokayev also said this in his speech at the United Nations.

He noted that if Putin and Zelenskyy have a desire to come to Kazakhstan, "we will provide all the necessary services to ensure successful negotiations".

"The summits are carefully prepared at the expert level by diplomats and other services, it's an axiom and an alphabet combined. Hoping for a practical result in the context of ongoing hostilities without a ceasefire, with disagreements on all major issues on the agenda is, frankly, an unrealistic approach," he said.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is in favor of starting direct talks between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level, but "preliminary work is needed to reach an understanding".

"Not being a mediator, Kazakhstan is nevertheless ready to perform "good services" as a place for negotiations and meetings at all levels, if the need arises," he summarized.