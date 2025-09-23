Zelenskyy: If China wanted to stop the war, it could force Moscow

President of Ukraine says that without Beijing, Putin's Russia is "nothing"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned whether China really wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of state said this during the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"China is also represented here today – it is a powerful country on which Russia is completely dependent. If China really wanted this war to end, it would be able to force Moscow to stop this invasion," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy stressed that without China, Putin's Russia is "nothing," but, he added, Beijing "remains silent and distant" instead of acting for peace.