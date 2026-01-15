"Total hate": Klitschko responds to Zelensky's words about energy collapse in Kyiv

Vitali Klitschko (photo - kyivcity.gov.ua)

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reacted sharply to the president's accusations Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the insufficiency of the efforts of the capital's authorities against the backdrop of the energy collapse caused by Russian strikes on the city. Such statements "level the selfless work of thousands of people", wrote Klitschko on Telegram.

On the evening of January 14, Zelenskyy criticized the Kyiv authorities and held up the preparations in Kharkiv as an example.

"Unfortunately, Kyiv has done much less. Very little has been done in the capital. And even these days I don't see any intensity. We need to fix all this urgently now," said Zelensky.

In response to the president's words, Klitschko said that he, as mayor, and all city services are doing everything to keep the city's vital functions running in the face of the power grid emergency.

"Meanwhile, it's just hate. Ahhh, Klitschko advised those who have the opportunity, move out of town. To keep them from freezing. Without light and heat. Those who have the opportunity to temporarily leave. At least I'm speaking honestly and warning people about the extremely difficult situation. And I don't care about any ratings or phantom elections," Klitschko said.

The Kyiv mayor added that he was expressing his position publicly because he had not met the president in person over the past four years.