Trump hopes he will not have to make decisions on Russo-Ukrainian war outcome if elected

The American Republican presidential candidate said that the issue of the Russo-Ukrainian war is "very painful" for him

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Oliver Kontreras)

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, hopes that he will not have to decide anything about the Russo-Ukrainian war if he wins the election, he told Fox News.

Trump was asked whether he would continue to help Ukraine with weapons and whether, in that case, he would allow Russia to continue occupying Ukrainian territories.

He replied: "I hope it doesn't come to that."

According to the candidate for US leadership, it will be a long time, more than nine months, before he assumes the powers of the president. Trump is convinced that this is "eternity" for war and politics.

Trump stressed that the issue of the Russo-Ukrainian war is "very painful" for him, because if he were the president, "Putin would never have dared to invade."

"If we had a real leader, he [Putin] would have never done that. Remember, he didn’t do it. For four years, he didn’t do it. And there was no real threat that he would do it. And I spoke to him about that, I said, ‘You can’t do it.’ [...] He would have never done it if I was president, and all those people would be living, and all those great cities – you know, those ancient domes, you can’t replace that," said the American ex-president.

In August 2022, Trump said that Ukraine, in order to avoid a full-scale invasion by Russia, "could give up Crimea" or deviate from the course to join NATO.

He also said that President Joe Biden's administration "almost forced" Putin to start a major war against Ukraine.

On March 9, 2024, Trump called Biden an "idiot" [Putin] can handle.