Truce in Ukraine may not come before Christmas – Italian Foreign Minister

Peace in Ukraine is not that close, and it is likely to be gone by Christmas. This opinion was voiced by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"In my opinion, nothing concrete will happen before Christmas. I think, Putin has deeply disappointed Trump, who wanted to believe in the Russian leader's good faith, but it turned out not to be the case. All of Putin's answers were negative," said the Minister.

said

According to him, the "inevitable tool" now is new sanctions to deprive Russia of funds to finance its own army. And Tayani called the Russian dictator's threats that foreign troops in Ukraine would be allegedly "legitimate military targets of the Russian Federation" "futile."

"These are vain threats. In any case, we will not send Italian soldiers to Ukraine, as we have always said. Our proposal, precisely because we want to reach a lasting peace agreement, is to guarantee Ukraine's security not by the presence of combat soldiers, but by a NATO model treaty like Article 5," the Italian Foreign Minister said.