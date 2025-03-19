Trump agrees to help Ukraine with Patriot systems – White House

Trump agrees to work with Zelenskyy to find available air defense systems, including in Europe

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his American counterpart for help in securing Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, and Donald Trump agreed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, particularly Patriot missile systems.

"President Trump agreed to work with him to find what was available particularly in Europe," Leavitt stated.

According to her, both leaders agreed that Ukraine and the U.S. will continue working together to achieve an end to the war and "that lasting peace under President Trump's leadership can be achieved."

Trump also "fully briefed" Zelenskyy on his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.