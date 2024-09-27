Trump announces meeting with Zelenskyy in NYC on Friday

Before the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump planned negotiations with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (2019 photo: OP)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday, according to Reuters.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Trump announced the meeting during a press conference on Thursday, stating that it will take place at his residence in Trump Tower. Prior to this meeting, Trump is scheduled to have a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to two sources informed about the situation, Trump met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday. However, Trump's campaign in the UAE did not respond to requests for comment on this meeting.

On September 19, Trump stated that he might meet with Zelenskyy the following week. The Ukrainian president expressed his anticipation for the meeting and his eagerness to learn how Trump envisions the end of the war in Ukraine.

On September 24, it was reported that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyyy had not yet been officially scheduled.

On September 25, information emerged that Trump's campaign had not planned a meeting with Zelenskyy during his working visit to the United States.