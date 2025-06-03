Trump congratulated Navrotsky on his victory and called him his ally

Karol Nawrocki and Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

US President Donald Trump congratulated newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki on his victory and called him an ally. The American leader published a corresponding post on the social network Truth Social .

"Trump ally wins in Poland, shocking all of Europe. Congratulations, Poland, you have elected a winner," the US president wrote.

In early May, Nawrotsky visited Washington , where he met with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio while attending a celebration marking the National Day of Prayer in the United States.

"President Trump said, 'You will win.' I took it as a kind of wish for my success in the upcoming elections. And after all this day, I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland," said Nawrocki.