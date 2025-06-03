Trump congratulated Navrotsky on his victory and called him his ally
US President Donald Trump congratulated newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki on his victory and called him an ally. The American leader published a corresponding post on the social network Truth Social .
"Trump ally wins in Poland, shocking all of Europe. Congratulations, Poland, you have elected a winner," the US president wrote.
In early May, Nawrotsky visited Washington , where he met with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio while attending a celebration marking the National Day of Prayer in the United States.
"President Trump said, 'You will win.' I took it as a kind of wish for my success in the upcoming elections. And after all this day, I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland," said Nawrocki.
- On June 1, the second round of the presidential election was held in Poland. Exit polls claimed that the pro-Ukrainian mayor of Warsaw, Trzaskowski, was in the lead .
- As of the morning of June 2, the representative of the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki, won the Polish presidential election by a minimal margin.
- On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Poland on holding the presidential elections and Karol Nawrocki on his victory.