Trump considers visit to China in 'near future' after Xi Jinping's invitation

As The Times previously reported, the trip may take place as early as September

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has invited US President Donald Trump to China. As said the American president at a briefing with the leader of the Philippines, he does not rule out such a meeting.

"President Xi has invited me to China, and we'll probably do it in the not-too-distant future, a little bit later, but not too far away," Trump said.

The US president noted that he had been invited by many people and intends to make a decision on these issues "soon enough.".

Two people familiar with the plans told Reuters that aides to the two leaders discussed a possible meeting between the leaders during the US president's trip to Asia in late 2025.

At the same time, the British newspaper The Times predicted that Xi Jinping might invite Trump to China on the anniversary of the end of World War II on September 3. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already accepted an invitation to this event and a meeting with Trump is not excluded.