Trump decides to increase the military budget by one and a half times in 2027

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced his decision to increase his country's military budget by one and a half times in 2027. He published this announcement in his social network Truth Social.

"After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries, and other political representatives, I have determined that, for the good of our country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our military budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars," the politician said.

According to Trump, this will allow America to build a "dream military" and provide security and protection for the United States "regardless of the enemy."

The US president also said that these costs were raised "because of the tariffs [against other countries] and the huge revenues they bring in."