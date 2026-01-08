Trump decides to increase the military budget by one and a half times in 2027
President of the United States Donald Trump announced his decision to increase his country's military budget by one and a half times in 2027. He published this announcement in his social network Truth Social.
"After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries, and other political representatives, I have determined that, for the good of our country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our military budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars," the politician said.
According to Trump, this will allow America to build a "dream military" and provide security and protection for the United States "regardless of the enemy."
The US president also said that these costs were raised "because of the tariffs [against other countries] and the huge revenues they bring in."
- On January 7, the US army seized the Venezuelan-bound tanker Bella 1, which was flying the Russian flag. The vessel was accompanied by Kremlin warships, including a submarine. The Americans also took control and another shadow tanker, the Sophia. The head of the British Defense Ministry said that the kingdom helped the US in the operation to seize Bella 1.
- Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives questioned the possibility of his country's military operation against Greenland.
