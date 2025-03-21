Trump: Full ceasefire 'pretty soon,' then 'contract in terms of dividing up the lands'

The U.S. president did not say whether he would impose additional sanctions on Russia as it continues attacking Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo by YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

A full ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war will be reached "pretty soon," followed by contracts on "dividing up the lands" and other issues, U.S. President Donald Trump said during an event at the White House.

A journalist asked whether Trump planned to impose sanctions on Russia, given its continued attacks on Ukraine. The U.S. president and his administration have previously mentioned this possibility multiple times.

"Well, they [Ukraine and Russia] are fighting against each other. Yes, I think we're going to have a ceasefire on a lot of areas, and so far, that's all held very well," Trump responded.

Regarding the ceasefire, he added that both sides "had a lot of guns pointing at each other, and unfortunately, some soldiers are surrounded by other soldiers."

Trump believes a full ceasefire will be reached "pretty soon." He added that contracts, aimed at "dividing up the lands," were being negotiated.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine will never recognize occupied territories, will not abandon its bid to join the EU or NATO, and will not agree to restrictions on its military.