Trump: If I got Moscow and Leningrad, fake media would call it a bad deal with Putin

The American president also criticized former adviser John Bolton for his column for The Telegraph

President of the United States Donald Trump said that even if he had received Moscow and Leningrad as part of a deal with Russia, some media outlets, which the American leader called "fake news," would have written that he had made a "bad deal" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is what the leader of the United States wrote in its social network Truth Social.

In the post, Trump also criticized former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who had written an op-ed for The Telegraph the day before wrotethat even before the Alaska summit, Putin "won a major propaganda victory".

"The very dishonest media is working on my meeting with Putin. They keep quoting fired losers and really bad people like John Bolton, who just said that although the meeting is on American soil, "Putin has already won." What does that mean? We win at everything," Trump wrote.

He stated that "fake news is working overtime". He also accused journalists of corruption, calling them "sick and dishonest people" who "probably hate our (US – ed.) country."

"But it doesn't matter, because we're going to win everything!" Trump concluded.