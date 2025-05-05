Trump imposes tariffs on foreign films. Two countries promise to support the industry

According to the US President, foreign films pose a threat to national security

Hollywood (Illustrative photo: homes.com)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has ordered a 100% tariff on films not made in the United States. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand have pledged support for the film industry, , according to Reuters.

Trump says US movie industry is "dying a very quick death".

"Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to lure our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other countries and therefore a threat to national security," he said .

The US leader has authorized the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of imposing tariffs on all films imported to America.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said he had held talks on Trump's tariffs with Screen Australia, a government organization that provides funding to support screen content.

"There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that we will unequivocally defend the rights of the Australian film industry," he said .

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the government is waiting for details on the proposed tariffs.

"We'll have to see the details of what ultimately comes out. But we're obviously going to be strong supporters, big advocates for this sector and this industry," he said .

Australia was reportedly the filming location for the Matrix franchise and is a permanent base for studios including Marvel. And New Zealand is best known as the location of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. According to the Bureau of Statistics, in 2022, the Australian film and television sector was worth more than A$4 billion ($2.58 billion) .