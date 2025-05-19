Trump invites the Pope to the White House

Donald Trump's invitation to the first American pontiff was conveyed in a letter

The Pope (Photo: Fabio Frustaci/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump has invited Pope Leo XIV to visit the White House, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said at a briefing, CNN reports.

Trump's invitation to the first American pontiff was conveyed in a letter through US Vice President J.D. Vance, who attended the pope's first Mass on Sunday and met personally with Leo XIV on Monday, May 19.

"The Vice President gave the Pope a letter from the President and First Lady expressing their warm wishes and inviting him to the White House as soon as he is able to arrive," Levitt said.

Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, born in Chicago, is a relative unknown on the world stage, elected as the new pope on May 8. As a cardinal, he posted several disapproving posts about Trump administration policies on his social media account X, reflecting concerns about migrants.

On May 18, 2025, Pope Leo XIV officially took office, having undergone the enthronement procedure.

That same day, Zelensky had an audience with Leo XIV after the pontiff's inaugural mass.