Zelensky had an audience with the new Pope Leo

The President of Ukraine noted that "the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in ending this war"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Leo XIV (Photo: Telegram of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff's inaugural mass. The Ukrainian head of state announced this on his social media.

According to Zelenskyy, the pontiff is a symbol of hope for millions of people in the world, and "the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in ending this war."

The Ukrainian side thanked the Vatican for its willingness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Read also Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

"We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of real results. Thank you for your support for Ukraine and for your clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace," the president noted.

Judging by the photo, the meeting was also attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and his deputy Ihor Zhovkva.

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Read also The head of the UGCC met with the Pope and handed him a list of captured Ukrainians – photo