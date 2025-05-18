Zelensky had an audience with the new Pope Leo
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff's inaugural mass. The Ukrainian head of state announced this on his social media.
According to Zelenskyy, the pontiff is a symbol of hope for millions of people in the world, and "the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in ending this war."
The Ukrainian side thanked the Vatican for its willingness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
"We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of real results. Thank you for your support for Ukraine and for your clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace," the president noted.
Judging by the photo, the meeting was also attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and his deputy Ihor Zhovkva.
On May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took office. In his final speech at the enthronement ceremony, he mentioned Ukraine and announced new peace talks.
- At the Vatican, Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Vance for the first time since the politicians' dispute at the White House in February.