Trump mocked France's participation in World War II

US President recalls Hitler's speech at the Eiffel Tower and calls the situation "not perfect"

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

US President Donald Trump has complained that the US was the only country not celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and mocked France, comparing its contribution to the victory to that of the United States, Euronews reports .

Trump unexpectedly mentioned France during an address to US troops stationed in Qatar, where he made a stop as part of a four-day tour of the Middle East.

After the US president complained to the military that "everyone was celebrating except us, but we were the ones who won the war," he started talking about France.

"We love France, don't we? But I think we did a little more to win the war than France did. Do we agree? I don't want to be a smartass, but when Hitler gave the speech at the Eiffel Tower, I would say it wasn't exactly perfect," Trump said.