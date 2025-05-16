Trump mocked France's participation in World War II
US President Donald Trump has complained that the US was the only country not celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and mocked France, comparing its contribution to the victory to that of the United States, Euronews reports .
Trump unexpectedly mentioned France during an address to US troops stationed in Qatar, where he made a stop as part of a four-day tour of the Middle East.
After the US president complained to the military that "everyone was celebrating except us, but we were the ones who won the war," he started talking about France.
"We love France, don't we? But I think we did a little more to win the war than France did. Do we agree? I don't want to be a smartass, but when Hitler gave the speech at the Eiffel Tower, I would say it wasn't exactly perfect," Trump said.
- On May 2, Trump said that America allegedly made the greatest contribution to the victory in World War II.
- On May 7, the US President declared May 8 a national holiday dedicated to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Allied forces over National Socialism and fascism, as well as the end of World War II in Europe.