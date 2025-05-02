Trump proclaims May 8 as the day of "US victory" in World War II

Trump says the US will now celebrate victories in World War II and World War I

Donald Trump (Photo: Al Drago / EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that America allegedly made the greatest contribution to the victory in World War II, so he declared May 8 the day of the US "victory". He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social .

"Many of our allies and friends celebrate May 8 as Victory Day, but we did more than any other country to achieve a victorious outcome in World War II. I am renaming May 8 as World War II Victory Day and November 11 as World War I Victory Day," Trump wrote .

The US President believes that the United States "won both wars".

"No one has come close to us in terms of strength, bravery and military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything – that's because we no longer have leaders who know how to do it! We're going to start celebrating our victories again," Trump concluded .

Reference: May 8 is the Day of Victory over Nazism in Europe. On May 8, 1945, the Anti-Hitler Coalition officially signed the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in Berlin. On this day, people across Europe, in England and America, took part in celebratory demonstrations.

on April 26, it became known that the US dollar in the first 100 days of Trump's presidency showed the worst performance since Richard Nixon (1973).

April 28, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democratic Party) condemned Trump's actions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that the United States is risking its European alliances and making the country "weak" in the face of external enemies

April 29, House member Sri Thanedar (Democratic Party) initiated impeachment of Trump, accusing him of encroaching on the constitutional order and democracy.