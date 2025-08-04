Trump: Nuclear submarines are where they should be. Yermak says Russia understands only force
American nuclear submarines have already been deployed toward Russia. This was confirmed by US President Donald Trump, while talking to journalists in New Jersey, reports ABC News.
"I have already made a statement, and the answer is that they are in the region, yes, where they should be," he said .
Trump announced his decision to deploy two nuclear submarines "closer to Russia" on August 1 after another threat from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak commented on the US actions and noted that "peace through strength" works.
"As soon as American nuclear submarines appeared, one Russian alcoholic who promised nuclear war in his X. Russia understands only force," wrote he.
- on July 31, Medvedev resorted to nuclear threats, "advising" the US president to remember his favorite "walking dead" movies and how dangerous a "dead hand" can be.
- On August 1, Trump said that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in the respective regions in response to the Russian official's threats. Later in the day, he said that the subs had "gotten closer" to Russia.
Comments (0)