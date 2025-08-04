According to the head of the OP, the concept of "peace through strength" is working, as threats from Russia have ceased

A US nuclear submarine (Photo: EPA/YONHAP)

American nuclear submarines have already been deployed toward Russia. This was confirmed by US President Donald Trump, while talking to journalists in New Jersey, reports ABC News.

"I have already made a statement, and the answer is that they are in the region, yes, where they should be," he said .

Trump announced his decision to deploy two nuclear submarines "closer to Russia" on August 1 after another threat from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak commented on the US actions and noted that "peace through strength" works.

"As soon as American nuclear submarines appeared, one Russian alcoholic who promised nuclear war in his X. Russia understands only force," wrote he.