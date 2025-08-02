Trump says nuclear submarines 'closer to Russia'

The US President wants to make sure that Dmitry Medvedev's statements are just words and nothing more

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

American submarines carrying nuclear weapons are now "closer to Russia". This was stated in an interview with Newsmax said the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The American president noted that the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said "bad things" about nuclear weapons.

"And when you mention the word 'nuclear,' you know, my eyes light up. I say, we better be careful, because that's the ultimate threat," Trump said.

The American president is convinced that Medvedev did not need to be threatened.

"He [Medvedev] has said some things before. So we always have to be prepared. That's why I sent two nuclear submarines to the region. I just want to make sure that his words are just words and nothing more," Trump added.

He was asked whether these submarines were closer to Russia.

"They are closer to Russia. Yes, they are closer to Russia," the US president replied.