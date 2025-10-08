Trump plans to visit the Middle East at the end of the week
President of the United States Donald Trump said he plans to travel to the Middle East later this week. He said this said during a conversation with journalists at the White House.
"I may go there at the end of the week, maybe on Sunday (October 12 – ed.). I think it's going to happen, there's a good chance it's going to happen," Trump said.
The US President also expressed hope that an agreement on the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities could be reached in the coming days.
"They are doing very well. We have a great team there, great negotiators, and on the other side, unfortunately, also great negotiators," the American president said.
Negotiations are currently underway in Egypt to finalize an agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas and the cessation of hostilities in the region.
- on September 29, the White House revealed trump's peace plan for Gaza. It provides for amnesty for Hamas members and safe passage to other countries for those militants who want to leave Gaza.
- on October 3, Hamas stated that is ready to return all Israeli hostages and the bodies of the dead prisoners as proposed by Trump.
- And on the morning of October 4, The Times of Israel reported that the IDF received an order stop the attack to Gaza.
