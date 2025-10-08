Trump plans to visit the Middle East at the end of the week

The US President's likely trip is linked to an agreement to release hostages and end hostilities in the region

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he plans to travel to the Middle East later this week. He said this said during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

"I may go there at the end of the week, maybe on Sunday (October 12 – ed.). I think it's going to happen, there's a good chance it's going to happen," Trump said.

The US President also expressed hope that an agreement on the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities could be reached in the coming days.

"They are doing very well. We have a great team there, great negotiators, and on the other side, unfortunately, also great negotiators," the American president said.

Negotiations are currently underway in Egypt to finalize an agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas and the cessation of hostilities in the region.