Donald Trump (Photo: ANDY RAIN/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was let down by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The American leader said this at a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmer.

"I have the great honor to tell you that we have ended seven wars – wars that were intractable, wars that could not be resolved through negotiations or other means. We did it, the United States did it in seven cases. The one [the Russian-Ukrainian war] that I thought would be the easiest because of my relationship with president Putin, but he let me down. He really let me down," Trump said.

He noted that "we'll see how things work out" in the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Later, the US leader added that the Russian-Ukrainian war "will be resolved", as well as the confrontation between Israel and Hamas.

"But in war, you can never know [for sure], war is different. Things happen that are the opposite of what you thought. You thought it would be easy or hard, and it turns out to be the opposite," he summarized.

REFERENCE. It should be noted that of the above seven wars, for example, Armenian-Azerbaijani the conflict was not in a hot phase, and in the confrontation between India and Pakistan, mediated by Trump, it was only possible to achieve a ceasefire, and not a final peace agreement.